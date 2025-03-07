Even people on our side go full retard on the Kary Mullis story!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It seems like anytime I interact with anyone about Kary Mullis, they come off like totally retarded idiots. They can't make their points. They don't stay on track. They don't know what they're talking about.
These idiots usually start out with, "yes I know him. He invented the PCR test!"
No dipshit. He said it shouldn't be used as a test.
More importantly though, there's a deeper meaning to what he was saying about the entire scientific establishment. I'm going to be posting a video or two where he explains it a little more. Maybe you've seen these talks. Maybe not.
To me, his story is everything. It's always been the center piece in exposing these corrupt "scientists." They're liars.
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/