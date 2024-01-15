Create New Account
Patriot Front - PSYOP Production
GoneDark
Published a month ago

Funny look at the blatantly obvious Patriot Front Production.  It was put together using pool of bad actors to help push the deep state's color revolution agenda closely monitored by the elite intelligence squads.  Yes, all media is controlled for the same evil purposes, but this video shows the crazy story and production play out.  Kind of like the COVID global prefabricated attempt by the NWO.

