USDA Aproved Lab Grown Meat As Well As The Sale To Restaurants On June 21st.
SOURCE:
https://www.wnyc.org/story/no-kill-meat-grown-from-animal-cells-is-now-approved-for-sale-in-the-us/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/lab-grown-meat-approved-for-sale-what-you-need-to-know/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/21/us-lab-grown-meat-sold-public