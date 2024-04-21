Live Special 2024 -08- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show-Openlines+Vimana's,Mohenjo Daro Nukes

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Todays Openlines Topics.. Indian's Ancient

Nukes Story - Sankrit and if its a interest story Mohenjo Daro Evidence?

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing and set up Jitsi voice meet

[00:05:40] (1d) Paul states the lack of interest on his shows he may quit

doing them if support dont improve

[00:11:20] (2) Main Topic Begins - Mohenjo Daro Nuke Nuclear War Myth vs Evidence

[00:11:58] (2b) Desert Glass formed by Ancient Atomic Bomb or was it?

[00:16:50] (2c) Article is bias.. but it was written in 2014... in 2023+ evidence has been found

[00:19:47] (2d) Hidden 31mile Impact crater hidden in greenland under ice

[00:21:46] (2e) Resume initial article

[01:05:00] (3) The golden Plane

[01:13:00] (4) Ancient people who built Pyramids (side tracked)

[01:16:00] (5) Daro Story read out

[01:19:00] (5b) Fake News on Radiative decay? something not adding up

[01:24:00] (6) Ica Stones with dinos on them

[01:30:20] (7) Mahabharata Indian texts really talk about nukes

and could it be embellished in myth

[01:35:50] (7b) Indian forum Guy debunks much of the

claims with science from the Indian myths - a must listen!

[01:41:00] (7c) Paul interrupts with more info on half lifes of radioactive material

also debunks the claims of radiation on skeletons.. which

is a art rendering not even a photo!

[01:52:54] (7d) resume reading Kumars analysis/debunk

[02:09:00] (7e) Paul now opens up openlines but not one

person comes on for the next 3 hours of the show!

[02:15:00] (7f) Paul catches up with side chatters. UFO shane

and Tyler commented about.

[02:28:00] (7g) Paul rants the truth about people in the field. James Fox

is not best UFO film maker as many claim,

[02:35:00] (7g) Resume again the article info

[02:54:30] (8) Vimana's = the big building machines were made up

in 1975 and the flying chariots and elephants is what is really only

mentioned in ancient texts of mythology

[03:03:00] (8b) Paul adds in possible craft for Vimanas like Ancient Hydrogen airships

with static weapons where rods on rope could kill people near it and use it to

charge batteries to drive and portable hydrogen splitter

[03:49:00] (8c) Resume text reading about Vimana's script was made in

1920s and embellished and no evidence of left over debris

of these craft ever to prove it was real

[03:54:40] (9) Myths on nuclear war would extinct all humans

[03:56:18] (10) Plasma Ion Engines on Vimana's is myth as

NASA is using them only in space and small things not heavy

rockets less useful in earths gravity

[04:13:00] (11) Clip under fair use of Indian YTer vid summing up

Vimana's as Myth not real

[04:45:00] (12) Paul asks Bing AI on Indian Nukes what killed the city

in the indus valley .. the theories and most likely,





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









