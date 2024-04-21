Live Special 2024 -08- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show-Openlines+Vimana's,Mohenjo Daro Nukes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Todays Openlines Topics.. Indian's Ancient
Nukes Story - Sankrit and if its a interest story Mohenjo Daro Evidence?
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
are working ok before continuing and set up Jitsi voice meet
[00:05:40] (1d) Paul states the lack of interest on his shows he may quit
doing them if support dont improve
[00:11:20] (2) Main Topic Begins - Mohenjo Daro Nuke Nuclear War Myth vs Evidence
[00:11:58] (2b) Desert Glass formed by Ancient Atomic Bomb or was it?
[00:16:50] (2c) Article is bias.. but it was written in 2014... in 2023+ evidence has been found
[00:19:47] (2d) Hidden 31mile Impact crater hidden in greenland under ice
[00:21:46] (2e) Resume initial article
[01:05:00] (3) The golden Plane
[01:13:00] (4) Ancient people who built Pyramids (side tracked)
[01:16:00] (5) Daro Story read out
[01:19:00] (5b) Fake News on Radiative decay? something not adding up
[01:24:00] (6) Ica Stones with dinos on them
[01:30:20] (7) Mahabharata Indian texts really talk about nukes
and could it be embellished in myth
[01:35:50] (7b) Indian forum Guy debunks much of the
claims with science from the Indian myths - a must listen!
[01:41:00] (7c) Paul interrupts with more info on half lifes of radioactive material
also debunks the claims of radiation on skeletons.. which
is a art rendering not even a photo!
[01:52:54] (7d) resume reading Kumars analysis/debunk
[02:09:00] (7e) Paul now opens up openlines but not one
person comes on for the next 3 hours of the show!
[02:15:00] (7f) Paul catches up with side chatters. UFO shane
and Tyler commented about.
[02:28:00] (7g) Paul rants the truth about people in the field. James Fox
is not best UFO film maker as many claim,
[02:35:00] (7g) Resume again the article info
[02:54:30] (8) Vimana's = the big building machines were made up
in 1975 and the flying chariots and elephants is what is really only
mentioned in ancient texts of mythology
[03:03:00] (8b) Paul adds in possible craft for Vimanas like Ancient Hydrogen airships
with static weapons where rods on rope could kill people near it and use it to
charge batteries to drive and portable hydrogen splitter
[03:49:00] (8c) Resume text reading about Vimana's script was made in
1920s and embellished and no evidence of left over debris
of these craft ever to prove it was real
[03:54:40] (9) Myths on nuclear war would extinct all humans
[03:56:18] (10) Plasma Ion Engines on Vimana's is myth as
NASA is using them only in space and small things not heavy
rockets less useful in earths gravity
[04:13:00] (11) Clip under fair use of Indian YTer vid summing up
Vimana's as Myth not real
[04:45:00] (12) Paul asks Bing AI on Indian Nukes what killed the city
in the indus valley .. the theories and most likely,
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
