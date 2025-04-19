$1.42 🌽Pantry-Only Magic: Creamy Corn Bacon Ranch Rice🍚

Recipe below ⤵️Looking for a meal that’s both easy and affordable, without all the chopping and slicing? 🌽🍚 Creamy Corn Bacon Ranch Rice is the perfect recipe for busy days when you need something quick but still want a tasty homemade meal. Using ingredients straight from your pantry, you can make this flavorful dish for just $1.42 per person! 🙌 Say goodbye to the stress of thawing, dicing, or spending hours in the kitchen—just grab what you’ve got in your cupboard and start cooking! 🥄

✨ Why you’ll love it:

💵 Budget-friendly – Feeds 5 for about $7 total!









🥄 Pantry staples – No need for fresh ingredients or long grocery trips.









🧑‍🍳 Quick & easy – Just a few simple steps and you're done!









This dish is packed with savory bacon, ranch, garlic, and a little cayenne kick 🔥—perfect for a crowd or just your hungry family. The best part? It's super budget-friendly and can feed up to 5 (or even 20!) people, and it only takes a few pantry essentials like canned chicken, corn, milk powder, and rice! 🍚💸 Plus, with the Loaded Potato Dawg site, you can get personalized grocery lists that calculate everything you need—so no more guesswork or waste! ✅

✨ Why you’ll never skip it:

😋 Flavors that make your taste buds dance!









👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family favorite – My kids always ask for seconds!









🏠 Made from home – Homemade goodness without the hassle.









And trust me, when you dish it out, your family will be begging for seconds. It’s creamy, delicious, and so satisfying, especially when you top it with some green onions 🧅. For just a few bucks and about 30 minutes, you’ve got yourself a meal that tastes like it took all day to make! 💫 So stop stressing over dinner and let your pantry do the work. 💡 Be sure to check out Loaded Potato Dawg for more easy, delicious meals that will save you time, money, and keep you off the fridge for good! 🙌

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/creamy-corn-bacon-ranch-rice

Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

