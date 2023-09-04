BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Airborne Assault and Reconnaissance units of Airborne Troops on western outskirts of Artyomovsk are in Action
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
191 views • 09/04/2023

Airborne assault and reconnaissance units of Airborne Troops on western outskirts of Artyomovsk are in action


▫️ Unmanned aviation crews of the Airborne Troops detected the advance of several groups of Ukrainian infantry towards the positions of Russian units. Having let the enemy get close to a certain point and allowing him to leave the forestry area into the open countryside, the paratroopers destroyed the advancing enemy infantry with massive fire from large-calibre machine guns.


▫️ In addition, Russian paratroopers' air defence systems destroyed enemy attack drones by firing missiles from Verba man-portable air defence systems.


▫️ Bold and decisive actions of Russian paratroopers did not allow Ukrainian units to come even one metre closer to the defended city.

Posted by MOD this morning, no morning briefing video yet to post. Cynthia

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy