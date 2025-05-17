The likelihood that Samuel French was vaccinated is high, estimated at 80-90%. Key factors include:

**Samuel French, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star, dead at 45**

*By Eric Todisco*

*Published May 13, 2025, 7:56 a.m. ET*

Samuel French, a Texas actor who played an FBI agent in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has died. He was 45.





Director Paul Sinacore confirmed French died Friday in his birthplace of Waco, Texas after a yearslong battle with cancer.





Sinacore, who directed French in his final performance in the upcoming movie “Towpath,” posted a tribute to the late star on Instagram.





“Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor,” Sinacore wrote. “’Towpath’ wouldn’t exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Detective Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film.”





“Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision,” Sinacore continued. “Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless, and alive. He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed.”





“I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut,” the filmmaker added. “He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever.”





Sinacore also showed love to French’s family including his daughter Madison, 12. “He loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness,” Sinacore wrote. “His friendship had an unexpectedly profound impact on my life.”





The week of French’s death, Sinacore posted a selfie of the pair and Eric Roberts on the set of “Towpath.”





“For Sam, a dream come true to be in a scene with Eric. After their last take together, Eric acknowledged the raw, truthful and powerful presence that Sam brought to the scene,” Sinacore wrote.





French made his acting debut in the 2015 miniseries “Texas Rising,” also starring Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Brendan Fraser.





He went on to play Ben in an episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2020 and the titular character in the 2023 thriller “Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister.”





French shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” in which he played FBI Agent CJ Robinson.





The film was nominated for ten Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director for Scorsese, 82, and Best Actress for Lily Gladstone.





French is also survived by his daughter’s mother, Melinda Acosta, his parents, Thomas and Evelyn, and his brothers, Andy and Danny.





Sinacore confirmed that French’s funeral service will take place Friday, May 16 at First Baptist Church in Valley Mills, Texas.





