Why women need physical, mental toughness & martial arts training. Conversation with Nathan Nowak

This is Episode 3 of our Spirit Warrior Wisdom podcast, where we discuss how military strategy and martial arts philosophy can be used in prosocial ways, to build and lead the world in the direction of enlightenment.





In this show, Coach Arriale Starbird and Coach Nathan Nowak discuss the importance of martial arts training for women. We discuss how discipline, drive, growth mindset, and personal development through physical fitness training is just as valuable for women as it is for men. Women are called be warrior too, and to be tough and soft at the same time.





Nathan J. Nowak, owner of Trinity Fitness, is an internationally known fitness professional, speaker, author and athlete with a holistic approach to achieving oneness with body, mind and spirit. With over 25 years experience in the fitness and nutrition industry, Nathan is an expert on athletic performance training, energy healing, nutrition and mental toughness training. His tailored and individualized programs attract a diverse clientele including professional and amateur athletes, Fortune 500 CEO's and executives, business owners, stay at home moms, college students and weekend warriors looking to live at a peak performance level. He has successfully applied the knowledge obtained from years of athletic training and competition in Tae Kwon Do and triathlon to Trinity's performance enhancing programs. Thousands of clients, members and seminar participants have achieved extraordinary results following the Trinity philosophy of living.

