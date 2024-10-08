© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What role does FEMA play when Martial Law is enforced you ask?! 🧐
Watch and Learn!! 👀🤬
Source: https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1843367167561286106
Thumbnail: https://prezi.com/g-breb1-yokm/fema-martial-law/?fallback=1
Kim DotCom posted EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE to Twitter | X, and thus far has over a MILLION VIEWS:
Warning: This content isn’t suitable for propaganda consumers who live comfortably in their ignorance bubble.
WW2 history was written by the victors. Here’s a worldview-altering, unauthorized 10 hour history detox with a disturbing look into the future: