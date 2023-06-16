BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ecocide, Vostok Brigade, Sparta, Putin & a text from Scott Ritter - WB Talks to Russell 'Texas' Bentley in Donetsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
80 views • 06/16/2023

Ecocide, Vostok Brigade, Sparta, Putin & a text from Ritter - WB Talks to Russell Texas Bentley

I'm sharing this video from 'Working Brother' on YouTube, from June 16, 2023 with it's description and link.

Controversial as always, Russell Texas Bentley joins the WB to Talk about some of his takes on current event as he sees it on the ground. He also shares a text message from Scott Ritter and his reply. Loads of comedy material on the 'worst comedy show on YouTube'.

Find Russell on Telegram - https://t.me/TXDPR 
-------Subscribe to the Working Brother on Telegram -

https://t.me/WorkingBrother
-------
Follow the Working Brother on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Working_Brother
-------
Check out the Patreon if you want to support the work of the Working Brother -

http://patreon.com/WorkingBrother

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EjHnP350NA&ab_channel=WorkingBrother






Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
