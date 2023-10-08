COVID VACCINE DOSE DEATH RATE - SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CAUSAL COVID VACCINE DOSE FATALITY LINK IS UNDENIABLE
Correlation Canada Site - https://correlation-canada.org/research/
COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere (Paper and download link)
https://correlation-canada.org/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-in-the-southern-hemisphere/
BRIAN HOOKER (CHD) INTERVIEWS DENIS RANCOURT https://www.bitchute.com/video/EJbrCdQUnOVY/
Denis Rancourt (Bitchute Channel) - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8nk3xyVaAjrX/
Denis Rancourt Website - https://denisrancourt.ca/page.php?id=1&name=home
