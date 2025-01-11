A pro-Palestinian demonstration is taking place in Paris, France

Protesters have gathered to demand:

🌏 The release of Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who was arrested on December 27 by the Israeli army along with over 200 staff members, as well as "thousands of Palestinian prisoners subjected to torture in Israel."

🌏 An end to genocide and colonization.

Chants heard at the protest include:

"Israel is a killer," "Long live Palestine," and "Israel kills Palestinian children."