Tremors of Terror TNP CLIPS EP72

In this clip Number Six and TNP Contributor Chris Graves discuss the Syria/Turkey earthquake and a possible cause of it. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Thursday at 10AM-1PM EST.Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix