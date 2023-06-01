A pair of NATO American B-1B Lancer Bombers - Flew over Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday - a Big - "F*CK YOU B-1B" - #NO NATO

A pair of American B-1B Lancer bombers flew over Bosnia and Herzegovina yesterday.

In response, the “Our Choice” movement organized a performance “Hello to NATO Aircraft” in Banja Luka, in a peculiar way “welcoming” the American aircraft in the sky of the Republika Srpska.

The president of the Republika Stpska, Milorad Dodik, also spoke on this issue.

“The announcement of the overflight of American bombers over Republika Srpska and its citizens is nothing but intimidation and brutal repression. This is proof that today, the US, as the leading bearer of immorality in world politics, calls intimidation and aggression a partnership”