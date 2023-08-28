BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
28-year-old pro basketball player dies during treadmill test 2-years after collapsing on court
391 views • 08/28/2023

28-year-old professional basketball player, Oscar Cabrera Adames, died during a treadmill test, two years after he collapsed on the court from vaccine myocarditis.

https://twitter.com/_aussie17/status/1672587688573296640

Oscar Cabrera Adames post on instagram:

“I got a damn Myocarditis from putting a fucking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess that? It was compulsory or I couldn't work. I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I'm still recovering and I've had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won't be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can't give me that medicine"
__

This video clip is of Peter McCullough, MD on The Highwire with Del Bigtree on Aug 17, 2023. The full show is posted here (Episode 333): https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvcweJI3ItGB/

The additional video clip is from Epoch Times TV from July 8, 2023 which is posted here:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/28-year-old-pro-basketball-player-dies-of-heart-attack-facts-matter-5379100

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
peter mccullough mdoscar cabrera adamesmyodarditis
