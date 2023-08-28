28-year-old pro basketball player dies during treadmill test 2-years after collapsing on court

28-year-old professional basketball player, Oscar Cabrera Adames, died during a treadmill test, two years after he collapsed on the court from vaccine myocarditis.

Oscar Cabrera Adames post on instagram:

“I got a damn Myocarditis from putting a fucking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess that? It was compulsory or I couldn't work. I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I'm still recovering and I've had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won't be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can't give me that medicine"

This video clip is of Peter McCullough, MD on The Highwire with Del Bigtree on Aug 17, 2023. The full show is posted here (Episode 333): https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvcweJI3ItGB/

The additional video clip is from Epoch Times TV from July 8, 2023 which is posted here:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/28-year-old-pro-basketball-player-dies-of-heart-attack-facts-matter-5379100

