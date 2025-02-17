TV STAR SUFFERS VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Slowly making my way back into the world but not before I get vaccinated!"
2021-4-28
https://www.tiktokDOTcom/@thekatiethurston/video/6956446652823653637
"Former 'Bachelorette' star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nnAetnfOjuc
Feb 16, 2025
Former 'Bachelorette' season 17 star Katie Thurston announced on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer."