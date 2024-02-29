X22 Financial Report - Bezos, Zuckerberg, Dimon Sell Stocks, Do They Know Something, Trump Mentions Bitcoin

X22 Report Financial News Ep 3290a - February 28, 2024

Bezos, Zuckerberg, Dimon Sell Stocks, Do They Know Something, Trump Mentions Bitcoin

The [CB]/[DS] are trying to explain away inflation, it is not working, the people know. Banks are in trouble because of commercial real estate, this will not end well. [CB] wants more from the people, they are going after the 401ks now. Bezos, Meta, Diamond and Gates all selling stocks. Trump mentions Bitcoin, slow drips.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.





