X22 Financial Report - Bezos, Zuckerberg, Dimon Sell Stocks, Do They Know Something, Trump Mentions Bitcoin

X22 Report Financial News Ep 3290a - February 28, 2024
Bezos, Zuckerberg, Dimon Sell Stocks, Do They Know Something, Trump Mentions Bitcoin
The [CB]/[DS] are trying to explain away inflation, it is not working, the people know. Banks are in trouble because of commercial real estate, this will not end well. [CB] wants more from the people, they are going after the 401ks now. Bezos, Meta, Diamond and Gates all selling stocks. Trump mentions Bitcoin, slow drips.
