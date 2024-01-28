Create New Account
Prophecies | The Wind has Changed, The Tide has Turned and The Momentum has Shifted! - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published a month ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Hank Kunneman January 21, 2024

0-4:48

https://youtu.be/m8PUGmKsmQI?si=rQijPUsNN1Z1H_J7



Julie Green January 23, 2024

24:42-39:46

https://rumble.com/v48qm92-live-with-julie.html



Jen Tringale (Treengale) January 21, 2024 Oasis Church

3:45-8:44

https://youtu.be/fRlH3iwQg-s?si=QJePGqfIAxjNx_Vz



Robin D Bullock January 20, 2024

13:24-14:48

28:29-30:34

https://www.youtube.com/live/xWbmB7GFIa8?si=zkvwCwuNjDwCwh-m



Hank Kunneman last week video January 15, 2024

9:00-10:41

https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html



Dutch Sheets Flashpoint January 15, 2024

12:21- 16:22

0-1:18

https://rumble.com/v479k0q-prophetic-word-deep-freeze-water-and-divine-change-dutch-sheets-and-hank-ku.html



Text Decrees to 40509



https://www.givehim15.com/projects-6



Tim Sheets mid week service January 17, 2024

17:40-19:04

20:51-22:47

https://www.youtube.com/live/uM18bCVJtFU?si=HLEyoLrd1QVIgwX3



Ginger Ziegler January 19, 2024 (Drenda on


