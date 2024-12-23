BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Passio - Fear of Sacrifice In the Freedom Movement
56 views • 6 months ago

Mark Passio originally presented this lecture at The Conscious Resistance Activation Tour in Philadelphia, PA on October 22, 2021. Mark tells the viewership with brutal honesty that the so-called "Freedom Movement" is not yet making the required sacrifices to advance their cause

Mark described the types of changes that will be required within each individual for Human Freedom to advance and grow. Will human beings understand and accept that Right Action must be taken and Personal Sacrifices must be made to combat the growing Totalitarianism in our world?

WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com

