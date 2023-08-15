Quo Vadis





Our Lord's Message to Valeria Copponi for August 9, 2023.





I am the Lord your God, you will have no other God but Me.





In this period many things will happen that most of you will not understand, but whoever is in the knowledge of my plans will not fear for everything that will happen in the last times.





My children, no one will ever love you as God and your Jesus of mercy love you.





Do not believe those who would take you on roads that would not lead you to your Father.





Only through his Will will things change.





You know well that you are close to heavenly changes, no one could change even one iota from the decision of My Father who is in heaven.





No one, at the moment, knows My Father, but in the end times, those who love God, above all things, will come to know God's plans for man.





My children, you who have always walked the ways of God's justice, continue to teach your brothers, who live in ignorance, that the only path to follow is the one that leads to God.





I am always close to you and I will lead you to the only Way, that is to My Father who is in heaven and loves you above all things.





I bless you, my beloved children, continue to teach the truths of God.





Our Lord Jesus, Son of God gave a similar message to Valeria on April 26, 2023.





That message follows here:





My dearest daughter, I am your Jesus and I want to speak to you about these times in which you are living.





I am very understanding, but you, dear children, are going too far in your every thought, in your every work, and still you do not understand that your planet will no longer support the evil that you are causing it.





My Father created this world of yours for your joy of living but none of you thank God, not only as soon as you open your eyes but not even for the rest of the day.





Everything is owed to you, but what do you do to merit the “best”?





Prayer is no longer the first thing to do.





You feel like lords of the world.





You never again think of saying a “thank you, Father.”





For all that you give us, you have become, even amongst yourselves, devoid of love, of charity, and above all, of forgiveness.





How can you ask my Father only for well-being?





My children, your times are coming to a close and so many of you will not live happy in the infinite heavens.





The Father is very offended by your behaviors. You do not love and, above all, you no longer forgive your brethren.





How can you ask for well-being when you hate each other first?





Repent, my children.





Forgive each other and, only then, will you be able to be forgiven from your sins by the Omnipotent God.





Jesus, the Son of God.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wroevwu0VWk