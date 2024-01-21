Create New Account
HIV and Aids - The REAL Cause and Solution | Dr. John Bergman
channel image
Random Nobody
145 Subscribers
145 views
Published a month ago

HIV and AIDS - The Real Cause and Solution


In my opinion, this is very similar information to that in the AIDS chapters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book “The Real Anthony Fauci” - information exposing the fraud of AIDS and HIV.


Dr. Bergman D.C. explains how HIV testing and therapies have never proven accurate or effective and what the real causes and solutions of AIDS are.  

Keywords
aidsnihhivrfkfaucijohn bergman

