Rep. Comer: White House is attacking GOP Oversight Committee for probe & subpeonas

Rep. James Comer on Mornings with Maria
🚨Joe Biden received a $40,000 check originating from China.
🚨Joe Biden also received a $200,000 check from James Biden.
The White House is attacking GOP Oversight Committee for having the audacity to seek information on the payments.
Americans deserve the truth.
@RepJamesComer
