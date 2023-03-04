Food Freedom FTW!: NMN Ep 8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Madison nailed it: "The class of citizens who provide … their own food … are the best basis of public liberty, and the strongest bulwark of public safety."
This week’s reports include:
-Food Freedom Act in Wyoming
-2nd Amendment Financial Privacy
-The Constitution in Effect?
Nullification Movement News Season 1, Episode 8
Path to Liberty: March 4, 2023