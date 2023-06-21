BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#261 - Exposing Blackrock, China, WW3 Potential, & The New Declaration Of Independence Conversation
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
8 views • 06/21/2023

Follow me at: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Download all the past podcasts here: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

 

I am glad to be back after a couple weeks not broadcasting! Been working on some cool projects but NOW THE BROADCAST IS ABOUT TO BE EVERYWHERE!

 

I am fired up to be sharing with you all the strategies of the enemy and how we crush them with the power of God. And yes we will. I have been soaking in the plans and mind of the Lord to bring forth God's agenda for the earth. 

 

Let's hear God's agenda. Let's also expose and crush the serpents!


In this broadcast we are going to be discussing connections between Blackrock and China in a way that you probably haven't heard. 

 

We will also be releasing the conversation that I believe will soon be a viral discussion "A New Declaration Of Independence."

 

Check out the new site and learn how to get your family off grid now at https://theoffgridlifestyle.com

 

Check out the Kingdom Business Lifestyle video channel at: https://rumble.com/c/kingdombusinesslifestyle

 

Then don't miss every Monday 7pm CST LIVE "The Kingdom Round Table" at https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable

Twitter: @CoryDGray888

Gab: @plantman888

For inquires message me at [email protected]

declaration of independencechinachina newsworld war 3off gridblackrockblack rockcory grayupdate news
