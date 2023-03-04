© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇬🏳️🌈 Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Has Signed An Anti-Gay Law
"What is attracting you in a man, a man to a man? Even now I have not really fully understood that you can fail to be attracted to all these beautiful women here and elsewhere, and you are attracted by a man. There's something really wrong with you."