Judgement! Accept Christ now. Titanic Submersible Word. Vermillion Dreams. Scriptures.

This was difficult for me i was almost sick at my stomach in the warnings of judgement The Lord gave me. Accept Christ while you Can now. Scriptures of Jeremiah22 v 14 & Ezekiel 23 v14 about Chaldean people and Vermillion and JUDGEMENT PROPHESIED in the Bible. Jeremiah 51 v 64 America Mystery Babylon WILL SINK. God was Mocked at the boasts of 1912 with the Titanic. Pride opened the door for its Sinking to 13,500 ft depths. A Double portion with a missing submersible on fathers day 6-18-23. The Darkest Hell!!! Strongs G&H readings of #96. I REPENT of my words Before God. Vermillion South Dakota Dreams. Read All of Jeremiah 22 & Ezekiel 23 Jehoiakim king. White dust or titan Babylon will cast Dust on her head lamenting Judgement Were out of time Repent Now.
