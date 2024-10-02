BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oklahoma's Fight: Advocating Against COVID Protocols
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
32 views • 7 months ago

https://rumble.com/c/Intentional


If you are in the state of Oklahoma & if you or your loved one were adversely affected by the COVID hospital protocols or gene therapy bioweapon - if you're a witness - if you're a healthcare worker - if you're a military service member - if you're an airline pilot - please go to [email protected] & connect with me. Even if you're not in Oklahoma, please connect with me, because I'm connected to the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation and they do wonderful work nationwide. But Andy, as a health soldier, as an advocate, as a witness to these egregious crimes against humanity, what are your thoughts - your insights or your suggestions - for what we're doing here in Oklahoma?


I think you're doing a wonderful thing. I think that the raising of the awareness & getting experts like yourself - because you're an expert, you're a medical professional - people with not just credentials, but with merit behind what they're saying. There's a lot of merit with these people, every single person that will be speaking. I like Mary Talley Bowden - I know that name. That's what you need. I think that every state should be doing this. Every city - every county - they should (every everyone in medicine) be rising up right now and 'ringing the bells' - you know - 'We got a problem, Houston'. We have a problem, so i think that this is a good step in the right direction. It should be filmed - it should be documented. Hopefully members of the press will be there to see this study and it should be published. I would love to be one of their test subjects or whatever they're trying to do, you know, - research. If they want to talk to me about my case, they can - I would love to share my story with them. So we would love for you to be involved. We would love it because it is powerful and the legislators need to hear that.


https://rumble.com/c/Intentional


Keywords
fightprotocolcovid
