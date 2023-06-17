De-Facto Immigration VS. Illegal Immigration Meme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have uploaded a short version of this video, but now I will make it private. Thank you for watching my videos please subscribe and like and Share this video on your social platforms.
Sources: Banned.Video, abc, and others from Banned.Video.
Respect Other's Copyright. This video may not be suitable to insert into monetized videos.