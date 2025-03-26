© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Current Situation Abu Wasem In N Gaza Gives His Thoughts
أبو وسيم
@Abu_Wasem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cA9_1SuKrXg
حياتنا في غزة صارت مرعببة
Our life in Gaza has become terrifying
جنى كوين
@jana-queen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ex1S7FMgLhM
Clip Gaza | Medley - Jana Quinn & Abu Salah
Dana Salah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmHm8zju41E
Dana Salah - Ya Tal3een (full version) يا طالعين