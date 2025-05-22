BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Leavitt on Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Passing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
32 views • 3 months ago

Leavitt on Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Comprehensive bill to cover tax cuts, energy policies, reforms to regulations and border security

'The Democratic party has never been more out of touch with the American people'

She also announced and another video next from her about the parade: 

Trump WILL be at G7 summit in Canada next month – White House

Canadian PM has backed off his retaliatory tariffs, Trump’s cooled it with the ‘51st state’ trolling

Back to business as usual?

Adding: 

Trump admin BLOCKS Harvard from enrolling international students

Crucial funding source makes up over QUARTER of entire student body.

Trump pressuring elite school to fall in line with his agenda — claims NY Times.

Students feel they are ‘POKER CHIPS’.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
