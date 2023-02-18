BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jesus is LIT
🔮PyramidKingsChamber⚰💤
🔮PyramidKingsChamber⚰💤
    Went to Austin, TX filmed these lights. When visiting Austin, my dream was to get on air during the infowars.com daily show with Alex Jones & in reality my dreams got smashed. Although I was happy when Kanye West was able to grace the show & boost views, Lord God seemed to not want me on air. At least my hope is like the Bible; the least are the greatest. 

    In person, my first week in Austin; I was able to fist pond Infowars crew & one of my favorites "Owen Shroyer the destroyer" in the armoured-looking battle truck with a mega-phone blasting about child pedophilia.

    In downtown Miami, while my Father or His clone was in my history, we meet Milie Weaver (from infowars.com) & I even cursed TheYoungTurks gang in person, hells yeah. "What's going on..... a W_A_RRR!!!!" 

-so far MysteryFound's spiritual drako is undefeated; en garde⁸-

Keywords
biblejesustruthend timesnews warsinfowars-com - steve quaylemysteryfound360 degree masonpyramid kings chamber
