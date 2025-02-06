BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥 Iranian aircraft carrier Shahid Bagheri also chopper carrier now, hosting Mi-17/171 Russian helicopters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
140 views • 7 months ago

🔥 Iranian aircraft carrier Shahid Bagheri also chopper carrier now, hosting Mi-17/171 helicopters

The vessel joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval fleet in the Persian Gulf. 

On February 6, Shahid Bagheri (C110-4) Drone Carrier was officially commissioned as a significant addition to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy. This vessel is the first of its kind in Iran and marks a significant milestone in Iran’s maritime modernization efforts. The drone carrier is expected to enhance Iran’s naval combat and intelligence capabilities, both within the Persian Gulf and beyond.

