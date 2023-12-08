The Missing Piece: FARA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s what wasn’t in the Hunter Biden indictment that’s fascinating: Foreign Agents Registration Act violations.
• Hunter Biden Indicted On Tax Crimes By Special Counsel
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 December 2023
