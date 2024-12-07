© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barrack Obama's New Low Point -- Accusing Others of His Precise Actions
152 views • 6 months ago
I'm embarrassed to state that I voted for Barack Obama twice, after he issued the following statement that was merely confession through projection. Exactly what the Democratic Party was trying to enact, he is accusing the Republicans of now attempting.
