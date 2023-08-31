Congressional Candidate Max Ukropina: We Can’t Allow the Failed Policies of the Left to Destroy America

Max Ukropina joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss his Congressional Campaign in CA-47. He’s attempting to flip the Congressional seat back to the Republican Party. According to his campaign website, he says, “I’m running for Congress to make sure the failed policies ruining Los Angeles and San Francisco don’t destroy the rest of America.”





Throughout this conversation, we discuss some of the most important issues our nation is facing, which includes Russia and Ukraine, illegal immigration, election fraud, public/private partnerships, progressive policies destroying our cities and so much more.





Ukropina is challenging incumbent Katie Porter in this Congressional race, and it’s clear that he’s got a firm grasp of the issues we’re facing today. Now’s the time to get the right people elected and in Congress so we can work to save America.





For more information on Max Ukropina’s campaign, please visit his website: https://maxforoc.com.





Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.





Jeff Dornik’s upcoming book Following the Leader will systematically expose the Deep State and Intelligence Agencies' tactics being tested out in many different scenarios over the course of several decades before being used on the masses. Click here to pre-order: https://jeffdornik.com/ftl.





Many are concerned about what to do if they are vaxxed or may have been exposed to it through shedding. This heavy metal detox is definitely the place to start. Order today and save $50 when you click on this link: https://jeffdornik.com/purebody.





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com