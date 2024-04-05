An Inconvenient History - Probably Alexandra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The history and ideology of the occult societies that have been behind the events that have shaped our world and how they all stem from the tree of knowledge of good and evil.
"I ask you to approach the information from a non-emotional point of view and understand that my goal is to share truth, not criticism.
Thank you for watching, and for your support!"
Probably Alexandra
»»————- LINKS ————-««
Website: https://www.probablyalexandra.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra...
Instagram:
/ probablyalexandra
Telegram: https://t.me/improbablyalexandra
Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s: @Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/prob...
Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
Kofi: https://ko-fi.com/probablyalexandra
Venmo: @probablyalexandra
VIDEO LINKS:
Article written by Rabbi Geffen, (a Brotherman): https://tinyurl.com/5ax7wnu7
John Robinson Proofs (article): https://tinyurl.com/vaychxxc
Brothermen and Southern Baptist Convention (article): https://watch.pairsite.com/sbc.html
Christian Zs (article): Google “mintpress news christian z****sm” - the url includes words that could flag this video.
Rockefeller influence on diversity in Christianity (article)
https://fteleaders.org/about/history
Billy Graham and SRA (blog and links): https://tinyurl.com/36p2ma9t
Hillsong’s Brian Houston (article and video): https://pulpitandpen.org/2018/11/19/p...
Elizabeth Clare Prophet on Francis Bacon (video):
• I Believe in the USA: Francis Bacon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JID0fsbhGSE&t=0s