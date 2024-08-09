TOXIC ‘FOREVER CHEMICALS’ FOUND IN TISSUES AND BANDAIDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An independent product safety organization recently tested popular facial tissues for PFAs, also known as “forever chemicals”, with shocking results. Hear just some of the serious health effects associated with a variety of PFAs and other everyday products known to be loaded with these dangerous chemicals.
AIRDATE: August 8, 20242