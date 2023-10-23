Damning Evidence on DeathJAB | AZ: COVID S.W. Intergovernmental Committee Hearing Part I

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr Peter McCullough: "Pfizer knew within 90 days their mRNA product was wrecking human bodies. Never have we seen such widespread organ system damage."
He testifies on the huge amount of evidence and research that shows the vaccine and lack of early treatment caused untold numbers of deaths.
Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee. Dr. Pete Chambers and Dr Peter McCullough testify in this segment.
Senator Janae Shamp asks Dr. Pete Chambers:
"Can you explain to us the document entitled cumulative analysis of post authorization adverse event reports of PF07302048 released by court order in 2021 by Pfizer?"
@HighWireTalk @AZSenatorShamp @TJShope
https://thehighwire.com/watch/