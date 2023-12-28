Truth and Righteousness

How easy is it to stand with the most High Yah in the little things as faith increasingly come under attack using fear? Freedom of speech is one of the most offensive things to the devil because he knows all nations must hear the preaching of the gospel and wickedness rebuked and reproved.
NOTICES:
-My email contact is [email protected]
-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/RGpMUiVRF3mt/
-My Facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/
-My contact Number for WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram is 1 784 4921844
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.