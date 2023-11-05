© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A rocket flew into the formation of the Ukrainian military from the 128th brigade in a front-line village in the Zaporozhye region, destroying more than 20 enemy soldiers.
According to some sources, it was the Iskander-M OTRK, according to others, the aviation Kh-59.
After the situation was made public, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov confirmed the fact of a missile attack on the formation of the 128th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the event.
Let us remind you that an X-59 missile allegedly arrived at the location of Ukrainian soldiers from the 128th brigade. Reportedly, the command sent the military out to form a formation in honor of Artilleryman's Day and decided to award medals, but a Russian missile arrived as a reward