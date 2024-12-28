BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unlock Your Self-Healing!!! - Stephan Spencer & Dr. B
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
91 views • 6 months ago

00:00 Dr. B's Origin Story and Chiropractic Journey

03:24 The Power of Words and Positive Reinforcement

06:18 Chiropractic Care and the Role of the Nervous System

10:58 Spiritual Root Causes and the Role of Energy in Healing

16:11 The Impact of Group Prayer and Collective Healing

21:56 The Role of Attitude and Gratitude in Healing

41:52 The Science of Blessing and the Power of Intention

47:59 The Role of Chiropractic in Addressing Health Challenges

52:07 Global Connections and the Future of Chiropractic Care

53:45 Accessibility and Availability of Chiropractic Care


Get Yourself Optimized Podcast:

https://www.getyourselfoptimized.com

https://www.facebook.com/getyourselfoptimized

https://x.com/getoptimized


Marketing Speak Podcast:

https://www.marketingspeak.com

https://www.facebook.com/MarketingSpeak/

https://x.com/mktg_speak



Stephan Spencer:

https://www.stephanspencer.com

https://www.facebook.com/stephanspencerseo

https://x.com/sspencer

https://www.youtube.com/@StephanSpencer



#GetYourselfOptimized #StephanSpencer #DrJohnBergman #HolisticHealing #spiritualhealing


For transcript, actionable checklist, and links and resources, head on over to the episode show notes: https://www.getyourselfoptimized.com/490

