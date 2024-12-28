Unlock Your Self-Healing!!! - Stephan Spencer & Dr. B

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00 Dr. B's Origin Story and Chiropractic Journey
03:24 The Power of Words and Positive Reinforcement
06:18 Chiropractic Care and the Role of the Nervous System
10:58 Spiritual Root Causes and the Role of Energy in Healing
16:11 The Impact of Group Prayer and Collective Healing
21:56 The Role of Attitude and Gratitude in Healing
41:52 The Science of Blessing and the Power of Intention
47:59 The Role of Chiropractic in Addressing Health Challenges
52:07 Global Connections and the Future of Chiropractic Care
53:45 Accessibility and Availability of Chiropractic Care
Get Yourself Optimized Podcast:
https://www.getyourselfoptimized.com
https://www.facebook.com/getyourselfoptimized
Marketing Speak Podcast:
https://www.marketingspeak.com
https://www.facebook.com/MarketingSpeak/
Stephan Spencer:
https://www.stephanspencer.com
https://www.facebook.com/stephanspencerseo
https://www.youtube.com/@StephanSpencer
#GetYourselfOptimized #StephanSpencer #DrJohnBergman #HolisticHealing #spiritualhealing
For transcript, actionable checklist, and links and resources, head on over to the episode show notes: https://www.getyourselfoptimized.com/490