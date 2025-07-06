Astral Travel and the Shadowside of UFOs: Etheric Aliens Feeding on our Sleepfulness at Night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES: Maison Jupiter "Interdimensional Astral Travel & ET Contact with Greg Doyle ? The Galactic Show hosted by Solreta" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-K_N1PBoZ5E
Strange Encounters Downunder "Astral Travel – A Cosmic Voyage with Greg Doyle | Strange Encounters Downunder" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvsxr4ArIMg
Paradigm Shift Summit "Greg Doyle – astral travel a cosmic voyage @ Paradigm Shift Summit"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glvDQggo6VI
REFERENCES:
Website: www.gregdoyleastral.com/
Amazon: Greg Doyle - "Awakening the Giant Within" https://t1p.de/2fvs8
Meade Layne - "The Ether Ship Mystery" https://t1p.de/xnan6
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx
REDDIT POST:
"I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5