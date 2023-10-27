SHORT VERSION: Immigration Invasion Worse Than Previously Thought

It is far worse than anyone wants to realize. Not only is the border overwhelmed. We are witnessing a slow motion treasonous act of the highest order. Absolutely putting the lives of everyone in danger worldwide.

The establishment is reveling in their evil madness. As The Daily Caller reported "Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas honored Avideh Moussavian, chief of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s (USCIS) Office of Policy & Strategy, and her team for expanding legal processes for migrants to enter the U.S.. Moussavian tweeted in 2018, before she began her tenure with the Biden administration, the hashtag “abolishICE,” saying the agency was “misleading the public and making our workplaces less safe.”