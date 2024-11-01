BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TUCKER CARLSON ☈ I WAS MAULED BY A DEMON
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
0
211 views • 7 months ago

To watch the full clip, visit:

http://www.christianitiesmovie.com/sneak-peak


© 2024 Holy Wisdom Films. All rights reserved


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDIqoPKNhgo


Tucker Carlson claims he was physically attacked by a 'demon' while in bed - LifeSite

The popular podcast host said he was inexplicably mauled a year and a half ago while asleep in bed and the marks on his side are still visible.


https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tucker-carlson-claims-he-was-physically-attacked-by-a-demon-while-in-bed/?utm_source=daily-usa-2024-11-01&utm_medium=email


In other news:


https://www.infowars.com/posts/lara-logan-election-bombshell-deep-state-planning-massive-false-flags-targeting-of-american-populist-leaders-high-level-intel-sources-confirm


Geographical Fault Line at Mount of Olives — TANDEM HOPE WORSHIP COLLECTIVE

This post is brief look at some potential poetic nuances that I enjoyed while reading Luke 22 and Zechariah 14.


https://www.tandemhope.com/blog/geographical-fault-line-at-mount-of-olives


https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Remonstrance


What are the high places in the Bible? - BibleAsk

The high places are references to the heathen sanctuaries and altars built on elevated hills. About these heathen locations, the Lord declared


https://bibleask.org/what-are-the-high-places-in-the-bible


THE MOST DANGEROUS AND RADIOACTIVE GARBAGE EVER PRODUCED IN AMERICA


https://stateofthenation.info/?p=1331


https://outreachmagazine.com/resources/82235-study-a-surprising-number-of-christians-say-they-arent-voting.html

Keywords
tucker carlsonoccupationdemon attackmulti pronged offensiveremonstance
