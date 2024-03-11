Preparing for the Unexpected - Transition Talks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With all the uncertainty on the horizon, it's imperative that we put in place now a variety of useful and effective preparedness plans. Among those are health and wellness resources. This weekend, Transition Talks will feature of Day of Wellness, focusing on various health topics -- holistic to hydrogen. Join us March 16th, LIVE, or via LIVESTREAM.
Get tickets and info at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/