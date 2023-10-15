Overnight Oats Recipe with Superfoods - Vegan recipe

Good health begins in the kitchen:► https://www.plantbasedeva.com/

Want to learn how to prepare a healthy breakfast? You can prepare these in the weekend and have for the week. Great way to meal prep and have a healthy breakfast to go!

Here is the recipe:

¾ rolled oats , ¾ unsweetened almond milk, 1 tbsp. of chia seeds, 1 tbsp. of maple syrup, ½ tsp of cinnamon, ¼ cup of water, 1 tbsp. of shredded coconut, ½ cup of chopped raw walnuts, 1 tbsp. of raw cacao powder (superfood), ½ tsp of baobab powder (superfood), ½ tsp of pomegranate powder (superfood), 1 cup of fresh berries (blueberries, raspberries, etc.).

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. This recipe is for 2 servings. You will need two mason jars to split the recipe in half. Add the mix. Then add fresh berries of your choice. I added blueberries and raspberries. Refrigerate overnight (a few hours) and then have for breakfast the next day!



