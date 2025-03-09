Is 5D Ascension the New Matrix? with Howdie Mickoski

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Truth Lives Here
Friday, March 7, 2025
Howdie Mickoski joins the show to talk about exiting the Matrix and the 5D world. Howdie is originally from Canada, but now lives in Norway. For the last 25 years he has studied ancient wisdom traditions of the world. He spent most of his earlier life as a stand up comedian, and writer of sports history. He is now known for his work writing about the nature of reality, simulation theory, Plato's Cave, and Gnostic and cathar concepts replated to the ways of Exiting the Matrix, via the True aspect (Divine Spark) and returning to what the Gnostics referred to as the Pleroma. Empty the Cave- Awaken the Spark is his newest book.
Visit: https://howdiemickoski.com/
Follow Maryam:
▶ Subscribe to her Substack: https://maryamhenein.substack.com/
▶ Premium Content (e-books and more): https://maryamhenein.com/premium-content/
▶ Premium Interviews: https://rokfin.com/truthliveshere
▶ Weekly Shows TruthLivesHere Podcast: https://rumble.com/c/MaryamHenein
▶ Support the Show:
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCCUF
https://cash.app/$MaryamHenein
▶ WEBSITES:
https://www.honeycolony.com Coupon Code: TLH15
https://www.simplytransformative.com
▶ CONTACT:
Twitter: @maryamhenein
Email Maryam: [email protected]
Visit: maryamhenein.com
▶ PROMOTIONAL LINKS:
PREORDER the George Floyd Book https://maryamhenein.com/product/george-floyd-book/
DONATE to the George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
NEW George Floyd MOVIE https://www.mymoviesplus.com/products/the-real-timeline
Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
K&E: http://kirkelliottphd.com/MaryamHenein/
Purchase Dr. Zelenko's Z-Stack Here: https://www.zstacklife.com/HoneyColony
Dr. Group's 6-Day Colon Cleanse: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/6-day-colon-cleanse/
Global Healing Oxy-Powder: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/global-healing-center-oxy-powder/
Dr. Group's Harmful Organism Cleanse Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/harmful-organism-cleanse-kit/
Dr. Group's Body Cleanse Starter Kit: https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/body-cleanse-starter-kit/
ALL Global Healing Products: https://www.honeycolony.com/?s=global+healing
ALIVE WATER: http://www.AliveWaters.Com/discount/ks?redirect=%2F%3Fafmc%3Dks%26utm_campaign%3Dks%26utm_source%3Dleaddyno%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate
Show less