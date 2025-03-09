BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is 5D Ascension the New Matrix? with Howdie Mickoski
36 views • 6 months ago

Truth Lives Here 


Friday, March 7, 2025


Howdie Mickoski joins the show to talk about exiting the Matrix and the 5D world. Howdie is originally from Canada, but now lives in Norway. For the last 25 years he has studied ancient wisdom traditions of the world. He spent most of his earlier life as a stand up comedian, and writer of sports history. He is now known for his work writing about the nature of reality, simulation theory, Plato's Cave, and Gnostic and cathar concepts replated to the ways of Exiting the Matrix, via the True aspect (Divine Spark) and returning to what the Gnostics referred to as the Pleroma. Empty the Cave- Awaken the Spark is his newest book.


Visit: https://howdiemickoski.com/


ascensionlifematrix5dconsciousnessrealitymaryam heneintruth lives herehowdie mickoski
