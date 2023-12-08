Owen Shroyer: FREEDOM IS GREAT. Never take it for granted. I'm back!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Owen Shroyer: I am finally out of prison. Happy to be free, grateful to be loved, and excited for what’s next.
My spirit is bright. My heart is full. My mind is sharpened. My soul is rejuvenated.
My faith in God solidified. My faith in the American people reaffirmed.
@OwenShroyer1776