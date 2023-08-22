Chlorine Dioxide - Quantum Leap

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Documentary on Chlorine Dioxide aka MMS. Testimonies from people of their healing.from Lyme disease, chronic sinusitis, mercer, cancer, arthritis, cysts, tumours, glaucoma, allergies and many more.
21:20 Demonstration on how to mix and drink Chlorine Dioxide.
23:10 Doctor explains the composition of Chlorine Dioxide and its safety and effectiveness in the human body.
Where to buy Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) - https://www.laubeholistic.com
Protocols - How much to take and when - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RnCs0u2HKHsENl0OToFN8392LxEDUivf/view?usp=sharing
More testimonials here in alphabetical order - https://mmstestimonials.co
29:33 Chlorine Dioxide cures malaria in Uganda.