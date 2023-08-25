BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will taking Trump's MUG SHOT BACKFIRE for Democrats?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
133 views • 08/25/2023

Glenn Beck


Aug 24, 2023


Hours before former president Donald Trump is scheduled to turn himself in to the Fulton County Jail and likely have his mug shot and fingerprints taken, Glenn has some questions: What will this do to the nation? Will Trump be thrown in jail? How will this sit with voters? Will it backfire for Democrats? Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec joins Glenn to make the case that this will be the "mug shot heard 'round the world," and likely the best-selling mug shot in history. Posobiec also gives his reaction to Fox News' first 2023 Republican presidential debate and the one story he believes should have dominated the discussion.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rz29B7UCoJQ

Keywords
trumpdemocratspresidentreactiondonald trumpjailfingerprintsrepublicanglenn beckvotersturning point usapresidential debatejack posobiecbackfire2023fulton countymug shotheard round the worldbest selling mug shot in history
